Life! Must Eats

Your favorite Orange Brutus meals are here for Sinulog 2025

January 19, 2025

For over four decades, Orange Brutus has been more than just a restaurant—it has been a cherished part of Cebuano culture.

No Cebuano celebration is complete without a stop at your beloved Orange Brutus!

Known for its iconic burgers, fresh fruit shakes, and delightful meals like the sizzling steak and hearty spaghetti, Orange Brutus continues to win the hearts of generations. Whether it’s a quick bite or a family feast, their menu always promises comfort and satisfaction.

 

This Sinulog Festival 2025, Orange Brutus stands ready to fuel your celebrations with its signature offerings. As the city bursts with color, music, and devotion, these branches are open to serve you with the same warmth and goodness that have made them a household name. 

 

Wherever you choose to celebrate Sinulog, Orange Brutus is never far away. Swing by your nearest branch to enjoy your favorite meals and shakes. After all, no Cebuano celebration is complete without a stop at your beloved Orange Brutus!

