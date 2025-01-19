Cebu on a plate: A journey through time and taste in NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s 2025 Taste Cebu

Beyond being a celebration of culture and faith, Sinulog is the time when Cebu’s vibrant heritage shines at its brightest. As the city comes alive with rhythmic beats and dazzling parades, NUSTAR Resort Cebu adds its own flavor to the festivities with the second edition of its signature culinary event, Taste Cebu— a bold celebration of Cebu’s culinary heritage, ingenuity, and future.

The gastronomic showcase is more than just a dining experience, it’s a journey through time and taste, where the Queen City’s storied past meets its dynamic present and promising future.

“This year’s Taste Cebu will take you akin to a museum tour, will take you for a walk through the vintage, old Cebu to the excitement of the new Cebu [and] to a somewhat edgy and more aggressive old meets new Cebu,” cites Roel Constantino, the General Manager for Hotels of NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

General Manager Constantino also amplified that besides being a curation of the mastery of three generations of chefs, the Taste Cebu 2025 serves as an exhibition of Cebuano craftsmanship and the city’s culinary growth.

This year’s event promises an even richer spread, blending nostalgia with innovation to highlight Cebu’s culinary excellence. From uncovering hidden culinary gems to reimagining classic recipes with bold techniques, Taste Cebu nurtures the artistry and creativity that make Cebu a rising star in the global culinary arena.

The Old Cebu: Unearthing timeless flavors

The Old Cebu section is simply a nostalgic journey back to where it all began. This portion of Taste Cebu is a tribute to the island’s rich history and the traditions that shaped its culinary identity. It’s here that diners are invited to rediscover the comforting flavors of their childhood and uncover lesser-known gems that have been lovingly preserved by artisan kitchens across the island.

From the bustling streetside eateries to the cherished kitchens of small-town cooks, the dishes featured here are more than just meals—they’re heirlooms of a storied past. Among the foods showcased were homey empanadas, comforting richness of pochero and binignit, or the decadence of Cebu’s signature snacks like puto bumbong and more, all showcasing the island’s culinary mastery.

Beyond nostalgia, this section celebrates the ingenuity and resourcefulness that define Cebuano cuisine. From the intricate weaving of puso (hanging rice) to the patient art of slow-cooked specialties, the section highlights the care and craftsmanship behind each dish. It’s a tribute to tradition and the simple joys of good, honest food.

In Old Cebu, every bite connects visitors to the soul of the island’s culture. This celebration of heritage and flavor reminds us of the enduring power of tradition to inspire and nourish Cebu’s vibrant food scene.

The New Cebu: Fronting culinary frontiers

The New Cebu section is where the future of Cebuano cuisine takes center stage. This dynamic section of Taste Cebu 2025 shines a spotlight on the rising stars of Cebu’s culinary scene—students from top universities of Cebu. These young talents bring fresh perspectives and bold ideas, reimagining classic flavors with modern techniques to create dishes that are both familiar and groundbreaking.

Picture beloved Cebuano staples, like sisig, ginabot (pork-crackling), lechon, tinunuang nangka (vegetable stew with jackfruit), bam-i and more, transformed into contemporary masterpieces that tantalize the palate and delight the senses. From innovative plating to unexpected flavor pairings, including the incorporation of the takyong—snails endemic to Borbon, Cebu, The New Cebu is a celebration of youthful energy and the endless possibilities of Cebuano cuisine.

This section serves as a platform for nurturing the next generation of culinary visionaries. By blending the knowledge of their cultural heritage with cutting-edge techniques, these student chefs are not only honoring Cebu’s rich food history but also paving the way for its evolution. It’s a testament to the island’s ability to adapt, innovate, and thrive in the ever-changing culinary landscape.

Relatively, it represents the spirit of progress and creativity that defines modern Cebu. It’s a taste of what’s to come, proving that the future of Cebuano cuisine is in capable, imaginative hands. Through their daring and ingenuity, these young chefs inspire a new appreciation for the artistry of food while ensuring Cebu remains a vibrant culinary destination.

The Old-meets-new Cebu: Tradition elevated by NUSTAR’s culinary masters

In the Old Meets New Cebu section of the Taste Cebu 2025, culinary heritage finds new life under the masterful hands of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s esteemed chefs. This showcase is a testament to their expertise, as they artfully blend time-honored recipes with modern techniques to create dishes that honor Cebu’s past while embracing its future. It’s a thrilling culinary dialogue between tradition and innovation, designed to captivate the senses.

At the heart of this section lies the chefs’ imaginative reinterpretations of iconic Cebuano dishes. The beloved lechon, for instance, is presented in an unprecedented five-dish reimagination. Another crowd pleaser is their Dinuguang Torta and the reinvented Balot with mushroom.

These dishes retain the rich flavors and textures of which its roots are known for while infusing them with creative flair and meticulous craftsmanship. The NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s chefs deliver more than just innovative cuisine—they showcase their deep respect for Cebu’s culinary roots while demonstrating the boundless potential of its flavors.

“We are so glad to be in collaboration with the hidden gems of Cebu, we have the artisans, and of course, the aspiring chef from the renowned culinary schools all over Cebu. Most of the students, most of the artisans are really producing very nice dishes, so you have to embrace them all. And [the NUSTAR Resort Cebu chefs] have come up with ideas that we are thrilled to showcase,” said the 5-star destination’s Executive Chef, Martin Rebolledo.

Above all, this section of the integrated destination’s gastronomic stint is not just a celebration of culinary artistry; it’s a bold statement that Cebuano cuisine can evolve and thrive on the global stage, thanks to the passion and talent of these visionary chefs.

If you want to indulge in some of these flavorful delights, visiting the NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s restaurants will be worth every while. For more information about Taste Cebu, send an email to [email protected] or call 0999 995 7512.