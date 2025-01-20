Cebu City: Drunk student goes into a rage, attacks, damages parked car

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 21-year-old student will remember this celebration of the Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog festival in Cebu City as an unforgettable experience for him.

This as he landed in jail on his way home from the celebrations. This was after he jumped over a fence of a house, and in a rage, attacked and damaged a blue car parked in a driveway in Sikatuna St, Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City at past 1 a.m. today, January 20.

The owner of the vehicle, Henry Liong, called the police and the student, whom police found out to be slightly drunk, was later arrested.

The suspect, who was identified as Kim Benteroso of Consolacion town in northern Cebu, told police the he just lost it when he saw the blue car parked at the driveway of the house as he was passing by the area.

Police Corporal Rhenniel Jay Docejo, investigator of the Pari-an Police Station, said the suspect told them that this happened when he was heading home after celebrating the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog earlier with friends along Mango Avenue in Cebu City.

Docejo said that the suspect had drank liquor.

“Di man kaayo siya hubog kay tarong man makaistorya, pero nakainom gyod,” said Police Corporal Docejo.

(We might not call him really drunk because he can talk straight, but we can say that he had drank a lot of liquor.)

Corporal Docejo was referring to the suspect, Benteroso, who was caught in the car owner’s CCTV attacking the parked blue car with a mop handle.

“Nanimawos kuno siya kay nabanggaan kuno siya sa parehas nga sakyanan kaniadto,” said Docejo when asked why Benteroso attacked the vehicle.

(He was exacting revenge on the car because he was hit by a similar car a long time ago.)

Docejo said that this was what the suspect told him as to why he tried to smash the windshield of the car using a mop handle that he had picked on the driveway.

Docejo said that they would file malicious mischief charges against the suspect.

Benteroso, the suspect, was detained at the Parian Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

