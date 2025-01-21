Globe marks Sinulog 2025 with G Music Fest

On January 19, 2025, Globe brought energy and excitement to the Ayala Center Cebu Terraces with the G Music Fest, an unforgettable event that captivated both music lovers and festival-goers.

The event marked an incredible fusion of live performances, fun activities, and a special celebration of the Sinulog Festival.

Interactive Fun and Big Prizes Kick Off the Night

The evening kicked off with interactive activities that engaged the audience, giving them the chance to win incredible prizes. One lucky winner walked away with P10,000 worth of GCash credits, while another audience member had a shot at winning an iPhone 16 through an exciting raffle.

Show-Stopping Talents Take On the Stage

The stage was set for an amazing lineup of performers, starting with the talented Syd Hartha, followed by local favorites Mandaue Nights and Shoti. The highlight of the night was the sensational Denise Julia, who stole the spotlight with her chart-topping hits. She wowed the crowd with her songs “twin flames,” “Sugar n’ Spice,” and “B.A.D.” before bringing the night to a powerful close with her hit single “NVMD.”

Spectacular Fireworks Light Up the Night

As the music echoed through the night, the festivities continued with a breathtaking fireworks display at 9 PM, lighting up the sky in honor of the ongoing Sinulog Festival. This provided a spectacular visual feast that perfectly complemented the electrifying atmosphere of the event.

A Festival to Remember

Globe’s G Music Fest that proved to be a perfect blend of entertainment and celebration, offering something for everyone in attendance—from thrilling performances to exciting prizes and the festive spirit of Sinulog. It was truly a night to remember for all who were part of this extraordinary experience.