Another underwater drone or glider spotted in Bohol?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities here urged residents in Bohol to help them locate the whereabouts of another underwater drone or glider that was recently spotted there.

The Philippine Navy, in a report from state-run Radyo Pilipinas, confirmed on Wednesday, January 22, receiving a report about an underwater drone or glider spotted floating within the seawaters of Bohol.

Based on undated videos recently circulating online, a fisherman recorded a silver and red drone floating near his boat, with portions of its body and tip already covered in barnacles.

Philippine Navy Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, told Radyo Pilipinas that it would be better if they can get the device itself.

In turn, Trinidad urged residents and fisherfolks who saw the drone to provide information about the drone’s whereabouts to authorities so they can conduct forensic investigation.

If proven to be an underwater drone or glider, the one spotted in Bohol would the be the 6th of its kind found in Philippine waters within a year.

Among the five drones, Trinidad said the latest was found on December 30 in the waters of San Pascual, Masbate.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines reported last January 2 that this drone bore Chinese markings and was subjected to further investigation.

