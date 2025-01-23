DOH warns public about fake page misusing health officials’ photos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) warned the public on Wednesday about a fake page on Facebook that misused photos of the health secretary and other officials.

According to the DOH, the fake page was “maliciously” using the health officials to endorse products and promote false health claims.

“The DOH strictly prohibits officials and employees from supporting private interests, ensuring the Department remains neutral and free from commercial affiliations or endorsements,” the DOH said in an advisory.

It noted that the fake page had already been flagged to the Department of Information and Communications Technology for removal.

The DOH on Wednesday also warned the public about individuals posing as Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa via text messages, requesting cash transfers and issuing instructions.

It also stated that such acts “may lead to criminal charges for the dissemination of false information.”

