Shoplifting couple nabbed for stealing shoes at Cebu City mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man, who works as a sales associate for a shoe company, was arrested with his common law partner for shoplifting in Cebu City on Wednesday morning, January 22, 2025.

The shoplifting couple allegedly attempted to steal P20,080 worth of shoe wear from a department store inside a shopping mall in Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City.

The incident happened at around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Apprehended were 24-year-old Jethro Marilla Sayat and his common law partner 22-year-old Andrea Jade Canseco.

Sayat works as a sales associate for a shoe company, according to authorities. The shoplifting couple lived in Upper Kawayan Gym, Sambag 2, Cebu City.

Police, in a report, disclosed that the two are accused of carting away several products at the shopping mall inside an eco bag and leaving without paying.

Before they could leave the establishment, however, they were intercepted by a security guard.

The stolen products worth a total of P20,080 were then found inside the eco bag in their possession.

The stolen items included a pair of shoes worth P4,500, another pair of shoes worth P9,590, and a pair of sandals worth P5,990.

After the shoplifting couple was taken into custody, the suspects were turned over to personnel of the Mabolo Police Station.

The couple, who is now detained at the station’s custodial facility, will likely be facing charges of theft.

