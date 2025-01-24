Sinulog Cup: UC cruises past Team Frasco Lilo-an in bounce back win

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters are back in the win column after dominating Team Frasco Liloan, 110-42, in the ongoing Sinulog Cup Basketball Tournament on Thursday, January 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

It was a fitting comeback for UC after narrowly losing to Welec X AMC, 62-68, on Wednesday evening. With the win, UC improved to two wins and one loss, keeping their semifinal bid alive and well.

Regie Dajab earned his second “Player of the Game” honor after leading UC with 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Luther Leonard also had a strong performance for UC, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds, and one assist.

Rookie Prince Asoñas recorded a double-double for UC with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and one block. Fellow rookie NJ Atunay scored 14 points, while big man Charles Libatog added 13 points in their lopsided win, which saw them leading by as many as 69 points, 108-39.

John Patrick Cardosa of Team Frasco Liloan tallied 13 points, while Earl Tautho contributed 12 points as their team dropped to a 0-2 record in the tournament.

UC capitalized on their dominance in the paint, outscoring Team Frasco, 63-20, while also taking advantage of the latter’s 24 turnovers, converting them into a 24-4 scoring edge. In total, UC outplayed Team Frasco in every aspect of the game, particularly their bench, which contributed a staggering 80 points compared to Liloan’s 14.

UC will face RKF Iloilo on Saturday, January 25, at 6 PM, while Team Frasco Liloan aims to end their losing streak against the Cebu City Selection at 7:30 p.m.

