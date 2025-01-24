Go For Gold-TLTG to send full force of Cebuano triathletes to NAGT

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu is set to send a formidable lineup of elite and up-and-coming triathletes to the 2025 National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) in Subic this weekend.

The delegation, representing the Go For Gold-Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG), comprises 27 triathletes, led by Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalists Andrew Kim Remolino, Matthew Justine Hermosa, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Asia Triathlon Para Cup silver medalist Alex Niño Silverio.

This marks the first major race of the year for the Cebuano triathletes following a stellar 2024 season.

Standout achievements from the previous season include Remolino’s gold medal in the men’s elite sprint distance category of last year’s NAGT, Alcoseba’s back-to-back titles in the women’s elite category, and Hermosa’s silver finish.

Silverio added to the team’s accolades with a silver medal at the 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Cup in Chiba, Japan.

Fellow elite triathletes Renz Wynn Corbin and Nicole Marie Del Rosario will join the team in the elite division race, while Cedie Abellana will support Silverio in the para-triathlon category.

The team, guided by multi-titled coach Roland Remolino, also includes John Michael Lalimos, Zackary Angelo Da Silva, Henry Ezekiel Go, Rob Elmo Casilas, Christy Ann Perez, Niala Kyrzl Limas, Henia Ethania Go, Mary Chris Lalimos, Mika Natural, John Wayne Ybañez, Fidel Victor Redillas, Kian Mikael Manabat, Adrian Te, Venice Herbias, Zia Angel Da Silva, Theodore Son, John Luigi Remolino II, Xavier Belleza, Safficka Son, Zoe Angel Da Silva, and Althea Arciaga.

These athletes will compete across various age groups, ranging from 6-under to 50-above, in events featuring Olympic-standard distances: a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride, and a 10-kilometer run.

The NAGT is not just a race but also serves as a platform for identifying talent for Triathlon Philippines’ national team training pool and mainstream roster.

