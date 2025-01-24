Pagasa: Luzon, most of Mindanao to experience rains Friday

MANILA – Luzon and most of Mindanao will experience rains due to the northeast monsoon and the easterlies, the weather bureau said Friday.

“Cloud clusters seen east of Mindanao are caused by the easterlies. Bring an umbrella as most of the island will experience rains,” Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies are forecast in Caraga, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

READ:

Cebu weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy until Saturday

3 weather systems to bring clouds, rains over some areas on Jan 22

LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2025

“Take precautions against possible floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains,” Estareja said.

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring rains across Batanes, and isolated light rains over the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, Central Luzon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal will continue to prevail across the archipelago.

No low-pressure area was monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP