Women’s basketball in Cesafi sends sport’s prominent figures abuzz

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The announcement by the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) to include 5-on-5 women’s basketball in its upcoming silver anniversary has ignited interest and excitement among prominent figures in Cebu’s women’s basketball community.

Sports advocate and Lilo-an town councilor Kath Jumapao, elite high school prospect Zaydhen Rosano, and multi-titled high school coach Darwin Dinoy shared their insights on this significant development.

For Jumapao, the decision marks an inspiring revival of women’s basketball in the league, which has not featured the sport since 2007.

“Bringing back the women’s basketball category is a significant and motivating step. The last time we participated, the University of San Carlos represented us in the Prisaa Regional and National Championships. This move is particularly timely, especially with the growing fanbase of the WNBA,” she noted, recalling her own experience as a former varsity player.

Jumapao envisions a higher level of competition, thanks to the presence of various women’s leagues in Cebu, such as the Cebu Women’s Basketball League and the Liloan Mayor’s Cup.

“This will provide a great platform to showcase talent. I plan to support Cesafi’s development by connecting potential players to universities, as we have a wealth of talent in our district. Additionally, I will work to attract more audiences and promote the league in every way possible,” she added.

Rosano and Dinoy

Zaydhen Rosano, a standout player for the Abellana National School’s secondary girls basketball team, expressed her enthusiasm for the inclusion of women’s basketball in Cesafi.

“It is truly exciting that women’s basketball will be part of Cesafi next year. This presents a significant privilege for players, allowing us to gain recognition from other schools and create more opportunities. As long as we trust in our abilities and give our best in every game, staying coachable will lead us to success,” she said.

Coach Darwin Dinoy echoed Rosano’s sentiments noting the huge impact this inclusion could have on his players.

“Having women’s basketball featured in Cesafi is exciting,” Dinoy said.

“It opens up fantastic opportunities for my players and inspires them to pursue college basketball without the necessity of relocating to Manila, where homesickness and cultural adjustments can be challenging,” he further said.

“Overall, this is a very positive development for both the players and the community,” said Dinoy, who recently bagged national titles in the Batang Pilipino Basketball League and the SBP Under-18 3×3 finals.

Cebu alone is a hotbed when it comes to women’s basketball talents. Beside Rosano, Cebu has dozens of talents, mainly from the Abellana National School who are often recruited by Manila-based schools in the UAAP and NCAA.

Most notably, Dinoy’s former players Daniella Alterado and Maxim Magbanua were recruited by the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs. In fact, some of his current players have already committed to play for NU once they graduate from high school.

With Cesafi’s inclusion of women’s basketball, talented Cebuana players might not have to fly far away from home and family to play basketball.

