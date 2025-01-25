Cebuano triathletes favored to rule NAGT tilt in Subic

MANILA – Cebuano triathletes led by Andrew Kim Remolino and Faith Raven Alcoseba, are heavy favorite anew in the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) in Subic, Zambales this weekend.

Remolino won the NGAT last year with a time of 56 minutes and 56 seconds, beating fellow Cebuano Matthew Justine Hermosa, who registered a personal best 56:57, and Baguio City’s Dayshaun Ramos (57:31).

Alcoseba, on the other hand, clocked 1:03:55 to claim her third title after prevailing over Erika Nicole Burgos of Tanauan, Batangas (1:05:39) and Kira Ellis of Laguna (1:06:16).

“We’ve trained hard. We are ready,” the 23-year-old Remolino said.

“The NGAT is the first qualifying tournament to get a slot for the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games in Thailand in December, so I expect a tough challenge from other participants,” the aquathlon silver medalist at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games added.

Day 1 on Saturday of the swim-bike-run event organized by the Triathlon Philipines headed by Tom Carrasco and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission features super tri boys and girls (6 and under, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12 years) and the U15 (Youth) men and women (13-15 years) categories.

Day 2 events are the elite/junior men and women; para men; sprint age group men and women (16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59) and 60 and over for men only; sprint age group men and women (18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49); 50 and over (women); 50-54, 55-59 and 60 and over (men); and standard team relay (men, women and mixed).

The race distances are 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run for sprint elite, junior elite, para and age group; 500m swim, 10km bike and 2km run for youth 13-15 ; and 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run for standard age group/team relay.

In the super tri kids, the race distances are 50m swim-1km bike-400m run (6 years and under); 100m swim-2km bike-800m run (7-8 years); 200m swim-6km bike-1km run (9-10 years); and 400m swim-8km bike-2km run (11-12 years). (PNA)

