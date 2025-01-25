Cebu City hacking: Suspect claims he was possessed by evil spirit

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | January 25,2025 - 01:17 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 40-year-old man landed in prison for allegedly going amok and hacking a man in Lokana, Brgy. Kalunasan, Cebu City on early Thursday morning, January 23.

The suspect of the Cebu City hacking then claimed that an evil spirit was whispering in his ear to attack someone with his bolo.

The suspect was identified as Ricardo Rebunza Lawas, 40, a resident of Lower Kamparang, Brgy. Kalunasan.

Lawas is accused of hacking the victim, Roderick Alegre Tarona, 45, who is a resident of Upper Kalunasan in Cebu City.

READ:

Police, in a report, revealed that the victim of the Cebu City hacking was sitting with his two companions outside of a store when the suspect arrived armed with a bolo.

Lawas then allegedly assaulted the victim with his weapon which resulted to Tarona sustaining injuries on his face and left fingers.

At around 1:18 a.m., personnel of the Guadalupe Police Station arrived in the area after receiving a call from a Barangay Public Security Officer (BPSO).

Tarona was transported to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for immediate medical intervention.

Responding officers then arrested Lawas at around 3:20 a.m. and confiscated the bolo as evidence.

He was brought to the custodial facility of the Guadalupe Police Station, where he is detained as of this writing.

In an interview with media, the suspect claimed that he had no recollection of the crime.

Lawas added that a voice, which he claimed to be of a demon, manipulated him into attacking the victim out of nowhere.

Charges of frustrated murder are now being readied against the suspect, of the Cebu City hacking according to police.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP