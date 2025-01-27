RKF Iloilo captures Sinulog Cup 2025 crown in nail-biting finale

CEBU, Philippines — The RKF Industrial and Installation Services Iloilo etched its name in Cebu’s basketball history after clinching the Sinulog Cup 2025 Basketball Tournament championship in a hard-fought 74-69 victory over Welec X AMC on Sunday night, January 26.

This triumph marked a milestone for RKF, becoming the first purely homegrown Iloilo team to win the title in the tournament, which featured five competitive teams.

Team owner Ryan Keith Fio expressed his pride in the achievement, which came despite the challenges of competing in two simultaneous tournaments, the Sinulog Cup and the ongoing Mayor Raymond Garcia Invitational Basketball.

The packed schedule forced RKF to play two games per day, including their finals showdown against Welec on Sunday that was played at the Cebu Coliseum.

“It was extremely difficult. We only had seven days to prepare for two leagues. Initially, I planned to join just one tournament, but both were competitive, so we decided to take on the challenge. It was tough, but the team’s chemistry and bonding carried us through. We’re grateful for the outcome,” said Fio.

MORALE BOOSTER

Fio added that their victory in the Sinulog Cup serves as a morale booster for their campaign in the Mayor Raymond Garcia Cup, where they currently hold a 1-1 win-loss record.

Leading RKF’s charge was big man Cedrick Manzano, who earned the tournament MVP honors for his stellar performance throughout the competition. In the finals, he delivered a dominant double-double, tallying 16 points, 17 rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal. Cedrick Ablaza and MJ Dela Virgen also contributed 12 points apiece in the title-clinching game.

On the other side, Welec X AMC’s former Cesafi MVP and University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers standout Kent Ivo Salarda put up a valiant effort with a double-double of his own—16 points, 15 rebounds, and two assists. Kenneth Brillo added 10 points, while Reinhard Jumamoy and Gabriel Cometa combined for 17 points in the losing effort.

RKF Iloilo took home the P200,000 grand prize, while Welec X AMC received P100,000 as the runner-up.

WELEC X AMC

Despite falling short, Welec X AMC showcased resilience, forcing 15 lead changes and eight deadlocks in the tightly contested final. They even held a 38-34 lead at one point—a stark contrast to their first meeting with RKF, where they trailed throughout.

Welec held a slim advantage, 69-65, midway through the fourth quarter.

However, RKF surged ahead with crucial plays from Manzano, followed by Ablaza drawing an unsportsmanlike foul from Brillo with just a minute remaining, turning the table in favor of RKF for a 70-69 lead.

Ablaza then extended the lead to 73-69 as the clock wound down. Missed opportunities from Jumamoy and Froilan Mangubat sealed Welec’s fate, with Wilmer Dalumpines splitting his free throws to set the final score.

