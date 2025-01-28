Red Lantern Festival: Its celebration moved to Feb. 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Instead of the actual day of the Chinese New Year celebration on January 29, Wednesday, the Red Lantern Festival in Cebu City will be moved to February 8, Saturday.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, chairman of the Council’s Committee on Tourism, said in an interview with CDN Digital that this move was to “give prominence” to the celebration of Chinese New Year.

She added that if the event takes place on January 29, it would be “too near” with the Sinulog 2025. The Sinulog grand parade took place last January 19.

“We understand also na atong mga personnel, murag after the Sinulog, medyo tired pa. Because we will be also doing our street decor,” Pesquera said.

Personnel from the Cebu City Tourism Office have already started putting the decorations along Magallanes St. in Cebu City for the lantern festival. The decorations will be up until February 15, Pesquera said.

Aside from a short parade and the different performances of the Chinese community on the 8th, a trade fair will also be put up at the Plaza Sugbo grounds from February 2 to 8.

Pesquera said that the trade fair will showcase Chinese products and foods. The Chinese Museum will also be open on that day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free. Those interested to watch the celebration, they can expect to see lion and dragon dances during the program itself, and a fireworks display, the councilor added.

Moreover, there will be a contest for the Best in Chinese Traditional Attire for the youth, and the winners will be awarded with prizes sponsored by the Chinese community.

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu, Zhang Zhen is expected to participate in the event.

Pesquera said that celebrating the Chinese New Year is significant for Cebu City given that there is a good number of Chinese descents who helped in shaping the city from then and now.

“In terms of our local economy, they (Chinese) are also very active especially in businesses,” Pesquera said.

This year also marks the 3rd year celebration of the Cebu City Government for the Red Lantern Festival.

