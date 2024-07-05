Pet Remembrance Day: Celebrities losing pets

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Some days you can still hear their footsteps climbing up and down the staircases.

On some days you see a pet that looks exactly like them.

On some days you just want to have a few minutes with them again to hug, hold and play with.

Our departed fur babies were more than just a phase in our lives, but have played a vital role in our lives.

Small or big, domesticated or the wild ones, they gave us a different sense of being.

Today, as we celebrate Pet Remembrance Day, let’s take a look at some of Pinoy celebrities who shared their sadness after losing their furbabies.

Just last year, mother and actress Janella Salvador mourned the death of her cat, Twinkie.

Twinkie was with Janella for 17 years.

“The hardest part about loving animals is knowing that you’re bound to outlive them,” she said in an Instagram post.

Ryza Cenon also took to her instagram account as she bid farewell to her dog, Mallows, who has been with her and her family for 15 years.

“Run free!! No goodbyes! I know we’ll see you again someday. We love you, Mallows,” she writes.

While others are already having a hard time saying goodbye to one fur baby, Jona Viray had to say goodbye to two of her pets, Gravy and Susie.

Her fur babies crossed the rainbow bridge within the span of just four days apart.

Anne Curtis just recently shared this kind of heartbreak with other fur parents when she lost her cat, Mogwai, last July 1.

Mogwai was with her for 11 years and was part of their growing family.

“Sweet dreams old man,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

And who could ever forget about Killua.. The golden retriever who was killed mercilessly and found lifeless inside a sack in Bato, Camarines Sur.

Killua escaped from their home and was running around the neighborhood, and was killed by a bystander after Killua allegedly attacked him and his companions.

In the CCTV footage, it shows the complete opposite.

The internet was furious about this incident.

Many fur parents, advocates and netizens stood behind Killua and his family.

One of the many celebrities who fought for Killua’s justice was Pop Star Royalty, Sarrah Geronimo.

“Every life deserves respect and protection. It’s time to demand accountability and raise our voices against animal cruelty,” she expressed in her social media post.

Our fur babies may have crossed the rainbow bridge, but their paw prints will leave an everlasting mark in our hearts and soul. One day, we will be able to see them again and they will be over the moon to be reunited with their humans!

We miss you our departed, fur babies! Run free and play a lot in pet heaven!