Gabriel Santisima heads to Moscow to fight Russian prospect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising Filipino boxing prospect Gabriel Santisima is set to make his international debut as he travels to Moscow, Russia for a featherweight showdown against Ruslan Belousov on January 31.

Santisima’s bout is part of the undercard of the World Boxing Association (WBA) bridgerweight title fight between Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and Thabiso Mchunu, taking place at the International Boxing Center in Moscow.

The 23-year-old Santisima, one of the four boxing siblings from Aroroy, Masbate, has been making waves under the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team in Cebu. He boasts an undefeated record of seven wins (six by knockout) and one draw, proving himself as a must-watch prospect in the featherweight division.

Santisima has been on a tear, stopping six of his seven opponents inside the distance. His latest victory came against Ponciano Remandiman last December 18 in General Santos City, where he secured a fifth-round technical knockout (TKO).

In 2024, he fought four times, winning three. His only setback came in a technical draw against Miller Alapormina in Passi City, Iloilo, after their bout was stopped in the fourth round due to a deep cut suffered by Alapormina.

Belousov, on the other hand, holds an unblemished record of four wins with three knockouts. His most recent outing saw him claim a unanimous decision victory over fellow Russian Islombek Sultonov.

However, the 24-year-old Russian prospect has not fought since 2022, raising concerns about his form and potential ring rust heading into this crucial bout against Santisima.

