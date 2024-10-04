Santisima delivers 2nd-round KO victory in Sarangani

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu-based boxing prospect David Santisima of the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team delivered a stunning second-round knockout victory over Ponciano Rimandiman during the undercard of Sanman Boxing’s event in Glan, Sarangani Province, on Thursday night, October 3.

Santisima, one of four brothers pursuing boxing careers, showcased his potential by stopping Rimandiman with just three seconds remaining in the second round of their scheduled eight-round bout.

The 22-year-old unleashed a vicious counter right hook to Rimandiman’s body during an intense exchange of punches.

The impact immediately sent Rimandiman to his knees, grimacing in pain, as the referee began the mandatory count. Unable to recover from the punishing blow, Rimandiman crawled to his corner, signaling the end of the fight and awarding Santisima the knockout victory.

With this win, Santisima extended his undefeated record to 6-0, with five knockouts, further solidifying his status as a rising star in Philippine boxing.

David Santisima hails from a fighting family, including his elder brother Jeo, a former world title challenger, along with siblings Gabriel and Alex, who all fight under the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team banner.

For Rimandiman, the defeat marked his eighth loss, dropping his record to 11-8-1 (five KOs).

In the main event, Romer Pinili claimed the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) lightweight title with a first-round knockout of Cebu’s Reymond Empic.

Like Santisima, Pinili ended the bout with a powerful body shot, improving his record to 8-2-1 (seven KOs). Empic, on the other hand, fell to 8-8-2 with three KOs in his professional career.

