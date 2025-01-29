Vitor, Asilo spearheads ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 20’ fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines—PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel “Valiente” Vitor and Gerwin “The Gladiator” Asilo are set to return to the ring to bounce back from their respective setbacks in 2024.

The two promising Boholano fighters will headline “Kumong Bol-Anon 20” scheduled on March 9 in Tagbilaran City, with the official venue yet to be announced.

Vitor (22-4, 15 KOs) will top the fight card, squaring off against Rey Ramos (8-16-3, 3 KOs) of Fitness Barracks Pampanga in a six-round bout at 132 pounds.

Meanwhile, Asilo looks to bounce back as he faces Jeny Boy Boca (14-17, 12 KOs) of Bukidnon in another six-round clash in the 118-pound division.

Both boxers are eager to regain momentum after suffering tough losses last year.

Vitor relinquished his WBO Oriental super featherweight title last July when he fell to China’s Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke via fifth-round technical knockout (TKO) in Tagbilaran City.

Asilo, on the other hand, saw his unbeaten record (9-1, 4 KOs) tarnished after putting up a valiant effort against Japanese sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in their WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title bout in Japan.

Determined to return to the win column, Vitor and Asilo see these upcoming bouts as crucial tune-ups that could restore their confidence and set the stage for bigger opportunities ahead this year.

The fight card, promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions under the leadership of promoter and lawyer Floriezyl Echavez Podot, will also feature Leonard Pores III vs. Dennis Gaviola, Datu Adam vs. Rex Bautista, and Freshler Utrera vs. Jethro Lusorio.

