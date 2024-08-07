PMI’s Virgel Vitor vows to rise again after K.O defeat

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Boholano boxer Virgel “Valiente” Vitor is determined to bounce back stronger after a crushing fifth-round technical knockout by Chinese boxer Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke during the “Kumong Bol-Anon 17” main event on July 27 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Vitor not only faced a knockout but also lost his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title in front of his hometown crowd.

Yet, embodying the resilient spirit of Boholanos, Vitor is set to reclaim his former glory.

In an emotional video interview with PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, Vitor shared his resolve to win back the title while candidly acknowledging the pain of his recent defeat.

“Right now, I’m okay. I’ve recovered. It was really painful for me. I lost the title I had cherished. I’m no longer a champion. It was hard to accept at first, but now I’ve come to terms with it,” Vitor said in the dialect.

“I realized that I need to rise again and reclaim the belt. Defense was my priority before, and though I achieved it once, I couldn’t hold onto it this time,” he added.

At 26, Vitor is one of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s standout fighters, boasting a record of 22 wins (15 by knockout) and four defeats.

He secured the WBO Oriental super featherweight title earlier this year against Korean Tae Sun Kim in Tagbilaran City with a seventh-round knockout.

However, Laayibieke dethroned him in a fight where Vitor admits his performance fell short.

“I was puzzled by my own body during the fight. I couldn’t move the way I wanted. I know my opponent was skilled, but I believed I could handle him,” Vitor said.

“My body felt heavy, like it was dragging. I couldn’t dodge his punches, maybe I overtrained.”

A PAINFUL BUT MOTIVATING EXPERIENCE

Losing the title was a bitter pill for Vitor to swallow.

It wasn’t the punches that hurt the most, but the reality of no longer being a champion and having to start from scratch.

“I’m no longer a champion. I have to begin again to rise back up, and I’ve accepted that loss. Defeat is part of sports; you can’t avoid it. I need to work hard to reclaim the title,” Vitor said.

Despite this setback, Vitor is already planning his comeback with renewed vigor.

“For now, I’ll take a rest. After this, it’s back to hard training. I need to rise again and become even stronger. I’ve experienced failures even more devastating than this and overcame them, so I know I can overcome this too,” he said.

Vitor’s journey is far from over. His fighting spirit and determination to reclaim his title serve as an inspiration to many. Backing him is his promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot who also looks to help him become a champion again.

