Cebu FC overcomes Davao Aguilas in come-from-behind win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants returned to winning form with a nail-biting 3-2 comeback victory over Davao Aguilas UMAK in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Sunday, November 10, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

This victory was a much-needed boost for the Gentle Giants, who recently struggled to secure wins across two different tournaments.

On November 3, they settled for a scoreless draw against Taguig FC at their home ground, the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex. Just days later, on November 7, they endured a tough 2-9 loss to Muang Thong United FC in the AFC Champions League group stage at the same venue.

Cebu FC showed resilience

Determined to turn the tide, Cebu FC showed resilience on Sunday, overcoming a two-goal deficit in a spirited second-half comeback.

The Davao Aguilas took control early, with Troy Limbo opening the scoring in the 7th minute and Brazilian Gabriel Costa Goncalves doubling the lead in the 63rd minute, putting Cebu FC in a challenging 0-2 position.

However, the Gentle Giants rallied fiercely.

Abou Sy sparked the comeback, netting two consecutive goals in the 65th and 77th minutes to bring the game level to 2-2. With the clock winding down and fans expecting a draw, Cebu FC capitalized on one final opportunity.

In the 93rd minute, Ryoo Togashi clinched the victory with a crucial goal.

The decisive play began with a left-wing pass from Sy to Kamil Amirul, whose shot was blocked by Ivorian goalkeeper Dini Tato Ouattara. The ball rebounded directly to Togashi, who swiftly redirected it into the net with a header, sealing the come-from-behind triumph.

This win moved Cebu FC into a tie with One Taguig FC in the standings, each holding 10 points. The Gentle Giants’ record now stands at three wins, one draw, and one loss, revitalizing their momentum in the league.

