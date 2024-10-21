Gas leak blamed for explosion in Lapu-Lapu coffee shop

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A tank of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) exploded inside a coffee shop in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu and injured four people on Sunday, October 20.

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire Office (LLCFO) responded to a fire and explosion alert raised over Brgy. Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire investigators later confirmed that the incident was a gas explosion in which four kitchen staff sustained burns. The victims were identified as Jeffrey Taghoy, 20, Jayr Inot, 20, Monding Amistad, 30, and Laurence Owen Alejo, 22.

Based on findings from the fire investigators, the explosion was a result of a gas leak.

In an interview with Balitang Bisdak, fire investigators from the LLCFO said at that time, the establishment’s staff was preparing to cook something.

However, prior to cooking, the LPG tank was left turned on. Additionally, the staff was unaware that gas had already leaked and it had accumulated inside the closed kitchen.

When one of the kitchen staff lit the stove, an explosion immediately occurred, followed by a fire, breaking windows and damaging the property in the process.

Damage was pegged at P60,000.

Meanwhile, the LLCFO reminded the public to always check both their LPG tanks and stove for any leaks to prevent similar incidents from happening. / with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

