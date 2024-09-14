SWS: Marcos admin satisfaction rating ‘good’, went up 11 points

MANILA, Philippines — The satisfaction rating of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration increased by 11 points, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) said on Friday.

Taken from June 23 to July 1, the SWS’s National Second Quarter non-commissioned survey found that 62 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied, 15 percent were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied, while 22 percent were dissatisfied with the general performance of the government.

The net satisfaction rating of 40 points is classified by the SWS as “good” which is an improvement compared to the 29 points net satisfaction rating—under the “moderate” category—recorded last March.

However, the current net satisfaction rating of 40 points is still lower than the “excellent” rating in December 2023. It is 12 points below the 52 points recorded during the period.

Net satisfaction rating

Marcos’ net satisfaction rating in Metro Manila was “excellent” at 52 points; “good” in Balance Luzon and Visayas at 48 and 32 points, respectively; and “moderate” in Mindanao at 25 points.

The SWS also said Marcos’ satisfaction rating rose in these four areas compared to March.

Net satisfaction with the Marcos admin rose from “good” to “very good” in Metro Manila, up by nine points from 43 to 52.

It stayed “good” in Balance Luzon, although up by six points from 42 to 48.

In Visayas, the net satisfaction rose from “moderate” to “good”, up by 14 points from 18 to 32 points. It rose from “neutral” to “moderate” in Mindanao, up by 19 points from six points to 25.

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults nationwide with 600 in Balance Luzon, and 300 each in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

It has a ± 2 percent error margin at a 95 percent confidence level (± 4% error margin in each area).

