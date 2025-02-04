Man, who ‘needed’ money for his meds, nabbed with P1.3M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – His need for money to support his medication enticed a 32-year-old man to join the illegal drug trade.

But alias “No-No” did not earn much after he was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Kapaping, Brgy. Basak in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, February 4.

Authorities recovered from his possession illegal drugs weighing 200 grams and worth at least P1.3 million; a P1, 000 bill; the P1, 000 buy-bust money; and a black sling bag.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that No-No, who is a native of San Remegio town in norther Cebu, is a new player in the illegal drugs business.

He came to Lapu-Lapu City just recently and lived in Basak-Eskwelahan in Brgy. Basak.

Torres said that No-No took over the illegal drug business of his relatives who were already arrested and jailed for the same offense.

Money for medicines

During their investigation, Torres said they learned that No-No was enticed to sell drugs because he needed money for his medication.

“Naa ni siyay gihambin nga sakit kay murag nadaot guro ang atay ani kay yellow naman kaayo ug nawong. Mao to iyang alibi nga tungod sa maintainance sa iyang tambal maong nisud siya aning bisyoha,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres said, spokesperson of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).

(He is suffering from a sickness, maybe caused by his already damaged liver because the skin color on his face is yellowish. That is what he used as his alibi, his need to earn money for his maintenance medicines.)

Torres said that while he is just a new player, No-no is able to dispose at least 250 grams of shabu per week to buyers in Lapu-Lapu City.

He would reportedly get his supply from an inmate at the Cebu City Jail in Brgy. Kalunasan.

No-no is currently detained at the detention facility of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) while police prepare for the filing of drug charges against him.

