Cebu Football Club hosts 8 home games in PFL second round

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants have a golden opportunity to improve their campaign as they gear up for eight home matches in the second round of the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024-2025 season.

Their home stretch begins this Saturday, February 8, at the Dynamic HERB-Borromeo Sports Complex at the South Road Properties (SRP), here.

Currently sitting at fifth place in the standings with 14 points (four wins, two losses, and two draws), the Gentle Giants are eager to bounce back from their recent 1-3 defeat to Kaya FC-Iloilo last Sunday in Manila.

READ:

Thirsty Football Cup: Football fever heats up this March

FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup host

CFC bolsters squad with new signings, assistant coach for PFL campaign

Cebu FC kicks off its home campaign against Mendiola FC 1991 before taking on the Philippine Youth National Team on Wednesday, February 12. The Gentle Giants will aim to replicate their dominant 6-0 win over Mendiola last September 29 and their 2-0 shutout of the Youth National Team last October 6.

After a short break, Cebu FC will have the chance to avenge their 0-2 loss to Manila Digger FC on February 22 before hosting Kaya FC-Iloilo once again on March 1.

On March 16, they hope to build on their 1-0 win against Maharlika Taguig FC, followed by a rematch against Loyola FC on March 30. This game carries extra intrigue, as Loyola was previously coached by Tomasito “Glenn” Ramos, who now leads Cebu FC.

In April, Cebu FC will go head-to-head with Stallion Laguna FC on April 5, marking their first encounter this season. A week later, on April 12, the Gentle Giants aim to repeat their narrow 3-2 victory over Davao Aguilas UMAK FC from the first round.

There is also a possibility of a ninth home game, as Stallion Laguna FC may play its second match against CFC in Cebu.

All home games are scheduled for a 6:00 PM kickoff, though changes may occur. Fans interested in securing tickets can visit the Cebu Football Club’s official Facebook page for pricing and availability.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP