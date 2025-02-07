CCSC renovation costs pile up: Over P129M spent in two years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Just over a year after its reopening following extensive renovations, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is set for another major overhaul, this time with a staggering P64 million price tag.

This adds to the nearly P65 million already spent last year, bringing the total renovation budget to over P129 million in less than two years.

The Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) presented the proposal during a February 5 executive session of the Cebu City Council, which caused some legislators to raise eyebrows over mounting expenses for the aging sports facility.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the infrastructure committee, justified the new budget.

He explained that the bulk of the money would be allocated to a complete electrical system replacement. The electrical infrastructure reportedly deteriorated after upgrades to LED lights for the soccer field during the 2024 Palarong Pambansa caused system overloads.

“Exposed wires and outdated panels pose significant safety risks. We need to replace everything and ensure a centralized, clean setup,” said DEPW representative Architect Jonard Tonde.

READ:

Cebu City Council OKs additional P65 million for CCSC renovation

Cebu City Sports Center track oval to undergo renovation… again

Future depends on more than just infrastructure

Councilors question costs, delays

However, councilors Nestor Archival, Jocelyn Pesquera, and James Anthony Cuenco did not hold back in questioning the proposal.

Archival slammed the irregularity of awarding the contract to Quirante Construction Corp. before securing council approval, calling it a “clear procedural violation.”

Cuenco expressed deep discomfort over entrusting the project to Quirante Construction, where he cited past allegations of “overpriced” solar panel installations and school building repainting projects.

Pesquera, meanwhile, flagged the nearly P1 million allocation for new CCTV cameras, questioning why additional surveillance equipment was necessary when CCSC already had a functional system.

Councilor Pancrasio Esparis suggested instead placing CCTV cameras outside CCSC gates to assist emergency responders during crowd congestion.

Past budget breakdown

The P65 million budget approved in May 2024 covered various rehabilitation aspects, including P31 million for electrical work, P14 million for civil and architectural repairs, and P7 million for mechanical upgrades.

These funds were meant to address the needs for the hosting of Palarong Pambansa, which included the construction of a multipurpose building and enhancements to the grandstand and swimming pool areas.

The CCSC was temporarily closed in May 2023 for renovations and reopened just in time for the Palarong Pambansa in June 2024. However, by November 2024, the track oval was closed again for repairs, only reopening in January 2025.

With concerns mounting over budget transparency and project efficiency, Councilor Guardo said he would reintroduce the resolution after revising the detailed plans and scope of work.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP