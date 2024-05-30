Cebu City Council OKs additional P65 million for CCSC renovation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Council has approved an additional P65 million budget for the rehabilitation and ongoing renovation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Initially, the executive department had requested P74 million, but only P65 million was granted.

It can be recalled that Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia questioned the need for an additional P74 million to buy benches for the grandstand.

Garcia said he would review this expense and noted that the CCSC grandstand can already accommodate about 12,000 people.

During the council’s regular session on May 29, City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, detailed how the approved budget would be allocated.

The funds will cover various aspects of the project, including P31 million for electrical work, P14 million for civil and architectural work, P7 million for mechanical work, and P400,000 for background music and public address equipment for the grandstand.

The renovation budget also includes P5 million for civil and architectural work, P94,000 for electrical work, and P106,000 for plumbing for the construction of a multipurpose building.

Additionally, the swimming pool grandstand and grounds have a budget of P3 million for civil and architectural work, P800,000 for electrical work, and P107,000 for plumbing.

Moreover, P104,000 is allocated for office facilities, and P500,000 is reserved for general requirements.

Previously, Acting Mayor Garcia ordered the cancellation of the ongoing procurement activities related to the rental of portable bathrooms and toilets with showers, which were intended for use during the Palarong Pambansa this July.

The portlets, worth P18 million, were deemed “no longer economically, financially, or technically feasible given the need to secure additional funds for the implementation of the Palarong Pambansa,” Garcia stated in his letter dated May 27, addressed to the Goods and Services Bids and Awards Committee.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros, who oversees the national multi-sports event to be hosted in Cebu City, said that he does not have a problem with the cancellation of the procurements, as this must always be a directive from the executive department.

Hontiveros mentioned that while some might view the budget adjustments negatively, the decision was made after thorough discussions with the relevant stakeholders, including the local school board, who considered the possibility of securing additional funds.

“The direction should always come from the executive department,” he added.

Cebu City won its bid to host the 2024 Philippine National Games on August 5, 2023. The Cebu City Government has allocated P400 million for hosting this prestigious event. /clorenciana

