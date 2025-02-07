cdn mobile

Amihan, shear line to continue to bring rains in most parts of PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency February 07,2025 - 09:49 AM

File photo

MANILA, Philippines – Most areas in the country will continue to experience rains on Friday, the weather bureau said.

Scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by the shear line will prevail across the Visayas, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring rains over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera region, Aurora, Bulacan, and Bataan.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will also bring isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon, while the easterlies will cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of Mindanao.

Strong winds and rough seas are forecast in the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon and Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

