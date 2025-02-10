Vehicle smashup causes early morning traffic jam in Talisay

By: Paul Lauro February 10,2025 - 09:14 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A vehicle smashup early Monday morning, February 10, resulted in heavy traffic along the northbound lane of N. Bacalso Avenue, Talisay City.

The accident, which occurred around 3 a.m. on Monday in Brgy. Bulacao, also injured three individuals.

It involved a two multicabs and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

A red-colored multicab reportedly counterflowed while traversing the Cebu City-bound portion of the highway, initial reports from traffic investigators showed.

However, it crashed onto the plastic barriers, and encroached the opposite lane before colliding onto an oncoming white-colored multicab van and a silver-colored MPV.

The driver of the counterflowing vehicle allegedly fled the area, and is still being pursued by authorities as of this moment.

The incident also caused traffic congestion during Monday’s rush hour that lasted until 7:50 a.m., the City of Talisay – Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-Toda) confirmed. /clorenciana

