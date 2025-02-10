Cebu Mandaue Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry inaugurates new leadership, championing unity and reform

The Cebu Mandaue Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CMFCCCII) marked its 28th anniversary and 15th biennial induction ceremony on February 9, 2025, at the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel.

The event signified a key leadership transition and reinforced the chamber’s dedication to unity and progress. A pre-induction press conference also highlighted critical regional and national issues.

Collaboration and Reform: A Shared Vision

President of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) and founder of Hapee Toothpaste, Dr. Cecilio K. Pedro, Former President of CMFCCCII, Justin Uy, and newly elected CMFCCCII’s President Johnson Ng addressed the media, emphasizing the urgent need for stronger public-private partnerships to stimulate economic growth. Key focus areas included tourism revitalization, industry modernization, and attracting foreign investment.

Dr. Pedro, considering Cebu his “second hometown,” praised the province’s world-class tourism offerings and its potential to further boost the national tourism sector. He stressed the importance of aligning government policies with private sector initiatives to strengthen local industries, promote tourism, modernize agriculture, and simplify business processes.

“Let’s work together to make this country a better place to live in, for the sake of generations to come,” Dr. Pedro urged.

He also announced the upcoming 50th anniversary of Philippines-China diplomatic relations, themed “Para sa Kinabukasan, Pagkakaibigan ang Kailangan” (For a Better Future, Friendship is Needed).

Uy also underlined the Philippines’ need to enhance its global competitiveness, particularly within ASEAN. He emphasized the crucial link between national unity, dynamic socio-economic reforms, and sustained economic growth, echoing Dr. Pedro’s call for national harmony and stability. Further calls to action included reforms in modern, mechanized farming, lower electricity rates, and streamlined bureaucracy, reaffirming the FFCCCII’s commitment to education through ongoing rural public school donations.

A New Chapter Begins

Johnson Ng officially assumed the presidency from Justin Uy, leading the CMFCCCII into its next chapter. Themed around unity and progress, the event was attended by prominent figures, including FFCCCII President Dr. Cecilio K. Pedro; FFCCCII Vice President Victor Lim; Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China, Zhang Zhen; and numerous CMFCCCII officers, youth members, and guests. The newly inducted officers will serve terms from 2025-2027.

In his keynote address, Justin Uy reflected on his two-year term, emphasizing the importance of unity, hard work, and the unique role of Filipino-Chinese individuals in bridging cultures. He expressed gratitude to officers, members, and partners, highlighting the chamber’s achievements and strong community spirit.

“We are proud of our Chinese heritage, our traditions, and the values passed down through generations. But we are also proud to be Filipino, nurtured by the country’s culture, warmth, and resilience,” Uy remarked, encapsulating the dual identity that strengthens the CMFCCCII.

The induction ceremony concluded with a shared sense of purpose and a renewed commitment to the chamber’s mission. The CMFCCCII, under Ng’s leadership, looks forward to promoting economic growth, supporting local businesses, and strengthening cultural ties. The 28th Anniversary and 15th Biennial Induction Ceremony served as a reaffirmation of the CMFCCCII’s vital role in the Cebuano community and its dedication to building a brighter future.