Rep. Erwin Tulfo, 9 other admin bets in Senate Magic 12

MANILA, Philippines — ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo leads Pulse Asia’s latest senatorial survey, while nine other aspirants from the Marcos administration’s slate are also “probable winners.”

Pulse Asia chief Ronald Holmes on Monday said this is the result of their January 2025 Nationwide Survey for the midterm polls in May this year.

“Currently in the lead is ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo,” Holmes said in a 12-page media release, noting that he maintains a “solo” lead.

Holmes added that “10 of those with a statistical chance of winning are running under the administration’s “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

Here is the full list of “probable winners” if the elections were to be held now based on voter preference:

1. Rep. Erwin Tulfo, 62.8 percent (solo first rank)

2. Sen. Bong Go, 50.4 percent (2-3)

3. Former Sen. Tito Sotto, 50.2 percent (2-4)

4. Ben Tulfo, 46.2 percent (3-8)

5. Sen. Pia Cayetano, 46.1 percent (4-8)

6. Sen. Bong Revilla, 46 percent (4-8)

7. Imee Marcos, 43.3 percent, (4-12)

8. Ping Lacson, 42.4 percent, (4-12)

9. Willie Revillame, 41.9 percent (7-13)

10. Bato dela Rosa, 41.2 percent (7-14)

11. Abby Binay, 41.1 percent (7-14)

12. Manny Pacquiao, 40.6 percent (7-14)

13. Camille Villar, 38.4 percent (9-14)

14. Lito Lapid, 37.7 percent (10-14)

Only senators Go, De la Rosa, and Marcos, as well as TV personality Revillame, are not part of the admin slate.

The Pulse Asia survey was conducted from January 18 to 25 using face-to-face interviews based on a sample of 2,400 representative adults 18 years old and older.

Sen. Marcos was initially included in the administration’s slate but later had her name withdrawn from the list.

READ: Tiangco: No plans to replace Sen. Imee in admin’s Senate slate

Former Interior chief Benhur Abalos and Sen. Francis Tolentino are part of the administration’s slate, but they were not included among the “probable winners.”

Abalos ranked 16-18 with 24.8 percent of respondents saying that they are voting for him, while Sen. Tolentino ranked 19-21 after getting 19.3 percent of voter preference.

It has a ± 2% error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.

