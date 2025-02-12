Are you a lover or a player? Find out what your go-to Orange Brutus meal says about you!

This Valentine’s Day, love is not just in the air—it’s on your plate! Your favorite Orange Brutus meal isn’t just a craving, it’s a glimpse into what kind of lover you are.

Are you the steady and dependable partner who’s always there? The playful sweetheart who keeps love light and fun? Or the passionate, all-in type who brings the heat? Whatever your flavor of romance, your go-to Orange Brutus order might just reveal if you’re a hopeless romantic, a heartbreaker, or a little bit of both. Let’s dig in and find out!

Burger Steak Sizzler (The Hot, Passionate Partner)

If you’re all about the Orange Brutus Sizzling Burger Steak, you bring passion and intensity to your relationships. Just like that hot plate, you keep things exciting and full of fire. Your love is bold and unwavering. You’re not afraid to commit, and your partner knows they can always count on you to bring the heat!

Brute Burger (The Classic, Reliable Partner)

A true classic, just like you. If the Brute Burger is your top choice, you believe that love should be built on trust, loyalty, and the simple joys of being together. No mind games, no drama—just real connection. You’re the kind of lover who shows up and never lets your partner go hungry for affection.

Spaghetti & Fried Chicken (The Fun, Spontaneous Sweetheart)

You’re all about adventure and making every date feel like a celebration. If you love the Orange Brutus Spaghetti and Crispy Fried Chicken combo, chances are you keep love lighthearted, spontaneous, and full of excitement. You believe in romance with a dash of playfulness—because love, like a great meal, should always be a mix of sweet and savory moments.

Chocolate Monster Cake (The Hopeless Romantic)

If you often find yourself daydreaming of the Chocolate Monster Cake, you live for love stories and grand gestures. You’re the type who writes love letters, plans candlelit dinners, and never forgets an anniversary. Just like this rich and indulgent dessert, your love is deep, heartfelt, and impossible to resist. You believe in happily-ever-afters—and honestly, who wouldn’t want a love as sweet as yours?

Fresh Fruit Shake (The Single-by-Choice Love Guru)

Can’t resist an Orange Brutus Fresh Fruit Shake? Chances are, you’re the single friend in the group—but let’s be real, also the coolest. You bring the perfect mix of sweetness and chill, keeping the vibe fresh no matter what. You’re the go-to listener for late-night rants, the one offering the best life advice, and the friend who always has a comforting hug ready. Just like your favorite drink, you’re a refreshing presence that everyone loves having around.

Vegetable Lumpia (The Practical, Thoughtful Partner)

You believe that love, like a good meal, should be satisfying without breaking the bank. If the Vegetable Lumpia is your go-to, you’re the type who knows how to make the most of every moment. You’re the type who remembers your partner’s coffee order, sends good morning texts, and finds joy in the little things. Romance doesn’t have to be extravagant for you—it’s about consistency and making your partner feel special in everyday ways. Who needs grand gestures when you’re serving up love that’s budget-friendly but always fulfilling?

So, which one are you? No matter your love style, one thing’s for sure—great food and great company always make the perfect Valentine’s Day combo. Whether you’re celebrating with a special someone or just treating yourself, Orange Brutus is here to serve up love, one bite at a time.