Finding the perfect gift at The Mall | NUSTAR

Love speaks in many languages, but at The Mall | NUSTAR, it speaks through carefully curated gifts that transcend the ordinary.

At The Mall | NUSTAR, each specialty store offers opportunities to express your love in ways that go beyond the conventional.

This Valentine’s Day, forget the conventional approach to gift-giving. Instead, explore presents that evoke specific emotions and create lasting memories. From timeless jewels to adventure gear, here’s your guide to finding that perfect expression of love.

For The ‘Forever Yours’ Gift

When words fall short, let jewelry speak. The Mall | NUSTAR’s luxury jewelry boutiques offer pieces that embody eternal commitment.

Chow Tai Fook

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with exquisite pieces that capture romance and individuality. Chow Tai Fook’s special Valentine’s Day selection embodies timeless elegance, offering a stunning array of fine jewelry that expresses devotion in its most radiant form.

For a truly personal touch, their bespoke service allows you to create a one-of-a-kind piece—a meaningful symbol of your love that will be cherished for a lifetime. Discover the perfect gift that speaks straight from the heart.

Luk Fook

From minimalist elegance to bold statements, Luk Fook Jewellery offers exquisitely crafted gold, platinum, and gem-set pieces, allowing you to personalize a timeless token of love.

Because the perfect gift is one that sparkles as brightly as your love, each piece is designed to capture cherished moments and celebrate the beauty of your unique bond. Whether you’re marking a special occasion or simply expressing your devotion, find a treasure that speaks from the heart at Luk Fook Jewellery.

Jewelmer

Jewelmer’s golden South Sea pearls tell stories of rare beauty, where craftsmanship meets poetry in every piece. With a passion for reinvention, they create exceptional jewelry that transcends time, offering elegance with unparalleled originality.

This Valentine’s Day, honor the queen of your universe with a gem as radiant as her brilliance. Les Classiques earrings, adorned with diamonds, embody a love as rare and luminous as the pearls themselves—a timeless gift of sophistication and devotion.

Diagold

As the home to the latest trend and exquisite unique designs of diamond jewelry products from earrings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets, rings, and wedding rings, Diagold invites you to celebrate love with a gift as radiant as your special bond.

Whether it’s a pair of elegant earrings, a dazzling pendant, or a timeless wedding ring, each piece is crafted to symbolize enduring love and sophistication. This Valentine’s Day, find the perfect expression of your affection with Diagold’s exquisite diamond jewelry collection—a gift that shines forever.

For the ‘Adventure Together’ Gift

For couples who believe that the greatest gift is shared experiences, an adventure together gift is perfect for you.

Sole Republiq

Sole Republiq offers premium sneakers designed for every journey, from spontaneous weekend getaways to daily urban explorations. Because the best adventures are shared, their stylish and comfortable footwear ensures you move effortlessly together, step by step.

Whether you’re discovering new places or navigating everyday life, these sneakers are built to keep up with your love for exploration—making every moment even more memorable.

PLAYGRND R.O.X.

Complement these with cutting-edge adventure gear from ROX, and you’ll not just make them fall in love with your adventurous sled, you’ll also make them fall for the outdoors.

This valentines, forget the same old routine! Celebrate love with a unique adventure. PLAYGRND R.O.X. Valentine’s Day sale offers the perfect opportunity to gear up for your next outdoor escapade. Share the love of the outdoors and get 2 items for 14% off from February 7-16, 2025. Shop now at PLAYGRND R.O.X. at Level 2, The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu.

Break100

For couples who cherish unforgettable experiences, Break 100 offers the perfect Valentine’s adventure.

Discover Cebu’s best golf simulators, powered by Full Swing Golf technology—trusted by Tiger Woods—for an immersive and exciting game, whether you’re seasoned golfers or first-timers. This Valentine’s Day, enjoy 14% off your total bill as a couple and create memories with every swing.

The ‘Luxury in a Bottle’ Gift

Some emotions are best captured in scent, skincare, and beauty in a bottle—timeless expressions of love, care, and indulgence.

Rustan’s Beauty Source

At Rustan’s Beauty Source, each fragrance tells its own story. From the vast variety of choices to choose from, you will definitely find the perfect pair for your perfect one.

This Valentine’s season, Diptique’s Orpheon is perfect for an olfactory portrait of a legendary bar where the founders of Diptyque loved to get together – amid curls of tobacco smoke, powdery trails of blusher and burnished wood. A harmony of flowers and leaves. A new, limited-edition duo for Valentine’s Day combining the tangy green accents of Baies (Berries) with the floral notes of Roses. This candle duo burns together in harmony to create a romantic ambience, like a scented declaration of love to that special someone, or even yourself.

A unique story, much like Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 and its intensified extrait de parfum variant, both masterpieces of olfactory alchemy. With a rich fusion of floral, ambery, and woody notes, this iconic scent mirrors the transformation of crystal, where fire and craftsmanship meet. Encased in a striking red bottle with golden accents, it is a symbol of preciousness—a gift of opulence, a bottled masterpiece that transforms fleeting moments into lasting memories.

Jo Malone London

Jo Malone London understands that sophistication extends to fragrances. Wrapped in its signature cream and black box, these scents for bath, body, and home add a touch of elegance to any occasion.

This Valentine’s Day, create olfactory poetry as a gift to your loved one, with their high-performing skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair products, each application becomes a reminder of your thoughtfulness and understanding of their appreciation for life’s finer pleasures.

Estée Lauder

Luxury, elegance and quality, three things that best describe Estée Lauder. With their premium skincare collections, offering daily moments of luxury, they’re beyond mere self-care products—they’re bottled experiences, promising moments of indulgence long after Valentine’s Day has passed.

The ‘Whimsical & Fun’ Gift

Love doesn’t always have to be serious. Sometimes, it’s about laughter, spontaneity, and a touch of playfulness.

Open Source by Beyond the Box

Surprise your Valentine with a gift that sparks joy! Upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro Max at Open Source by Beyond the Box. Visit them at Level 2, The Mall | NUSTAR. As your Trusted Apple Premium Reseller, it brings stylish and functional tech essentials that add a fun, modern twist to your loved one’s routine.

Eye Society

Complete the look with Eye Society’s fashion-forward eyewear collections, perfect for trendsetters who love to express themselves. This February, enjoy a free color tint upgrade with every purchase of Shamir or Tokai lenses, including clear or transition options.

Plus, elevate your style with 20% off on a second pair of regular-priced sunglasses when you buy one at full price—mix and match brands to suit your vibe. Don’t miss out on these exclusive in-store offers, valid from February 1-28, 2025. Whether it’s bold frames or sleek sunnies, these statement pieces let your Valentine embrace love and style with flair.

The ‘Time Well Spent’ Gift

In our fast-paced world, time is perhaps the most precious gift of all.

Seiko

Seiko’s masterful timepieces are more than just watches—they’re timeless expressions of love, celebrating every moment spent together. Whether you choose a classic design or a modern innovation, each piece tells a story of precision and elegance.

This Valentine’s Day, give a gift that reflects their style and thoughtfulness—a Seiko 5 Sports timepiece. Plus, receive an exclusive Seiko bucket hat with every purchase of the sports timepiece, a stylish bonus for the one who means the most. Find the perfect watch at our official Seiko store, Level 2, The Mall | NUSTAR Cebu. Every glance at their wrist will remind them not just of the time, but of the love you cherish every second.

Finding the perfect Valentine’s gift is about more than checking boxes on a list, it’s about choosing something that resonates with your shared story. At The Mall | NUSTAR, each specialty store offers opportunities to express your love in ways that go beyond the conventional, allowing you to select presents that truly reflect the depth and character of your relationship.

After all, the best gifts aren’t just items, they’re carefully chosen memorabilia that capture moments, emotions, and promises for the future.