Rice prices drop by as much as P1 to P15 in Mandaue City Public Market

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Rice prices at the Mandaue City Public Market have recently dropped by as much as P1 to P15 per kilogram, depending on the variety and brand.

Current prices now range from P40 to P59 per kilogram, with some of the lowest prices include Broken Lion Local priced at P40, Broken Jasmin at P43, Premium Rice at P46, and Bagong Ani at P45. Vendors note that these prices were previously as high as P50.

Rice vendors noted that the price reduction began last week.

“Niubos ang presyo sa supplier, maong amo sad ning giubos,” said rice vendor Felipa Gungob.

(The supplier drop the prices, that is why our prices also went down.)

Another vendor, Maricar Marquez, said that this price drop marked the lowest price for corn rice since 2022. Corn rice now ranges from P35 to P45 per kilogram, down by as much as P15 from previous prices.

Customer Emily Boto, a resident of Barangay Centro, expressed hope that the decrease would continue.

“Nihibong bitaw ko nipalit ko og balik karun, nimenus man ang bugas? Mas maayo gyud nga magpadayun pa nga mas mous-os kay sa kamahal sa panaliton ron, ang deperensiya (masave) mapalit og laing item,” said Boto.

(I was surprised that was why I bought again today, the prices of rice have decreased? This is good if the decrease in prices would continue because the other goods today are really expensive, the difference (that we saved) we can buy other items with it.)

Although rice vendors have welcomed the price drop, they were unsure if it is connected to the recent declaration of a Food Security Emergency by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Under the amended Rice Tarrification Law, the DA is authorized to declare such an emergency to stabilize prices and ensure the availability of basic commodities.

The declaration enables the National Food Authority (NFA) to sell rice stocks to local government units (LGUs) and other government agencies at lower prices.

