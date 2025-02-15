Jake Amparo returns to Japan to face unbeaten prospect

CEBU CITY, Philippines—PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Jake “El Bambino” Amparo is set to make his return to Japan’s bustling boxing scene as he takes on rising prospect Takero Kitano in the Phoenix Battle 132 fight card on March 31 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Amparo last fought in Japan in what was arguably the biggest fight of his career, challenging then-International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka.

However, stepping in as a last-minute replacement for Ar-Ar Andales, who withdrew from the bout, Amparo suffered a second-round knockout loss.

Despite the setback, the 27-year-old Amparo remains a formidable contender in the minimumweight division. Currently ranked No. 5 by the IBF, he is known for his polished boxing fundamentals, speed, and accuracy.

In 2023, he shocked the Japanese boxing scene by defeating Goki Kobayashi via unanimous decision in Kobe, Japan, capturing the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific minimumweight title.

Jake Amparo’s record

Amparo, a native of Guindulman, Bohol, holds a professional record of 16 wins with four knockouts, six losses, and one draw. Since his loss to Shigeoka, he has bounced back with consecutive victories in his home province.

This time, he faces an unbeaten and younger opponent in Kitano, the reigning Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) Youth minimumweight champion.

The eight-round clash is part of a fight card promoted by Ohashi Promotions, the powerhouse behind Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue.

Kitano, who has yet to face a Filipino opponent, last fought in September, securing the JBC Youth title with a majority decision victory over fellow Japanese fighter Rento Miyazawa.

