VP Sara Duterte: Petition filed at SC to stop impeach moves against her

MANILA, Philippines — A petition has been filed by Vice President Sara Duterte before the Supreme Court (SC) to block the impeachment complaint filed against her in Congress.

The petition for certiorari and prohibition, with urgent application for temporary restraining order and writ of preliminary injunction, has been filed on Tuesday, Feb. 18, said the SC.

This is on top of the same petition filed by a group of Mindanao lawyers the same day.

The petition seeks to nullify the fourth impeachment complaint filed by the members of the House of Representatives, citing Article XI of the Constitution which states: “No impeachment proceedings shall be initiated against the same official more than once within a period of one year.”

“As a consequence, issue a writ of prohibition to enjoin the Senate of the Philippines from acting on the Fourth Impeachment Complaint due to violation of the One-Year Bar under the aforesaid Constitutional provision,” the petition further read.

Duterte’s petition came after she was impeached by the House of Representatives on February 5, 2025.

