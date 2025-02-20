Suspect in fatal Punta shooting had ‘personal problems’ – police

Trigger warning: Mentions mental health problems

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City police are preparing to file charges against the man who intruded into a residential compound and shot dead two of its residents on Tuesday evening, February 18.

30-year-old Kevin Asia will be facing two counts of murder for the death of a retired Marine, George Kyle Lucas, 39, and Nicanor Nombrado, 59.

He was arrested last Tuesday for reportedly trespassing and then shooting the victims in Brgy. Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

Based on police reports, at past 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Asia reportedly walked by the Lucas Compound in Bayabas Extension.

When the gates opened to allow a vehicle to enter, Asia allegedly slipped in but was noticed by some residents.

The victims then confronted Asia, who was unarmed, and tried to force him to leave.

However, it escalated into a heated argument and a grappling incident wherein the suspect managed to grab Lucas’ firearm stored inside his pocket.

During the struggle, Asia was wounded in the leg when the gun went off.

He then shot and killed the retired soldier and Nombrado, who initially confronted the suspect with a bat.

After the incident, Asia was rushed to the nearest hospital for immediate medical treatment. He remained under hospital arrest as of this report.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), revealed on Thursday, February 20, that they are preparing to file charges against the suspect.

Macatangay also disclosed that Asia had been suffering from depression due to circumstances in his personal life.

He also underwent a drug test which yielded negative results.

Macatangay added that Asia has expressed feeling regretful for his actions.

Aside from the filing of charges, personnel of the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) are also looking into reports they received from locals that Asia has allegedly been abusing his 3-year-old child. / mme

