Bohol drug den raid: 3 suspects yield P54,400 ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A tip coming from a confidential informant led law enforcers to the location of a suspected drug den in Brgy. Tangnan in Panglao, Bohol.

Law enforcers arrested the alleged drug den maintainer who was identified as a certain “Silvio,” 52, and his visitors “Venerando,” 32 and “Jay,” 45.

They also recovered suspected shabu worth P54, 400; three cellphones; and drug paraphernalia.

The buy-bust operation was made two days after law enforcers arrested a driver from Tagbilaran City for peddling illegal drugs in Panglao town. Recovered from the suspect’s possession was suspected shabu worth at least P20.4 million.

Case buildup

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said the PDEA Bohol Provincial Office received a tip on the alleged operation of a drug den in Brgy. Tangnan.

Agents placed Silvio under surveillance for a week prior to the conduct of the buy-bust operation at 8:07 p.m. on Tuesday, in coordination with the Panglao Police Station and the Drug Enforcement Group of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

During the surveillance, they learned that Silvio was able to dispose at least 10 grams of shabu per week to buyers who would visit his drug den.

Alcantara said that the shabu and drug paraphernalia that were recovered from the drug den were already sent to the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit for chemical analysis and proper disposition.

Drug charges are currently being prepared for filing against the three suspects who are under the custody of the local police.

