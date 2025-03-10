Cesafi Esports: USJ-R, CIT-U trounce foes in Valorant duels

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars finally broke into the win column after routing the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in their Valorant showdown of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 on Sunday, March 9, at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

The Adelante Jaguars endured three straight losses before securing their first victory, overpowering the Dragons in a dominant fashion.

Francis Mark Nikko “Baby” Diwa and Emyrr Chester Earlvenz Troy “Zak” Largo spearheaded USJ-R’s triumph. Diwa led the charge in Game 1 with a stellar 22-kill performance, adding 10 assists and 11 deaths while averaging a 377 combat score (ACS) in a 13-8 victory over CEC.

Largo took over in Game 2, matching Diwa’s 22-kill output alongside three assists and 10 deaths, posting a 308 ACS to complete a 13-5 sweep of the Dragons.

With the loss, CEC slipped to a 0-2-1 (win-loss-draw) record in Group A, while USJ-R improved to 1-3-0.

CIT-U rolls past UC

Meanwhile, the CIT-U Wildcats asserted their dominance with a commanding sweep of the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters in the other Cesafi Valorant showdown.

Christian Van Andre “Fnyyy” Villarosa delivered a masterful performance, single-handedly leading CIT-U to secure its second win in three games. He recorded 21 kills, one assist, and eight deaths with a 377 ACS in Game 1, powering CIT-U to a crushing 13-1 win.

Villarosa remained unstoppable in Game 2, tallying 24 kills, two assists, and 12 deaths with an impressive 386 ACS to seal a 13-4 victory over UC.

The Webmasters suffered their first defeat in three matches, dropping to a 1-1-1 record, while CIT-U improved to 2-1-0.

