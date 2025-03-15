Cebu FC eyes crucial home win to climb back to Top 4 in PFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are set to return home, where they will host the Maharlika Taguig FC on Sunday, March 16, at the Dynamic HERB-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The match presents a pivotal chance for the Cebu FC to reclaim a spot in the top four of the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024-2025 season.

Currently in fifth place, the Gentle Giants suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to league leaders Kaya FC before settling for a scoreless draw against One Taguig FC in their last two outings.

Despite earning a valuable point on the road, they remain just outside the coveted top four positions.

“We’ve been building from our last three matches. Last week, we managed to secure a point, and now, we are focusing on implementing what Coach Glenn [Head Coach Glenn Ramos] has been instructing us all week. If we execute well, we believe we can take all three points on Sunday,” said Cebu FC midfielder Kainoa Agrifino Bailey during the pre-match press conference.

FINALS SERIES

The top four teams at the end of the season will earn a place in the coveted ‘Finals Series’, where they will battle for berths in the AFC Champions League Two and the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup.

With the competition intensifying, every result carries significant weight.

Cebu FC Public Relations Manager Evren Tasci noted the club’s commitment to turning their season around.

“The objective is clear—we need to win, starting this Sunday and continuing until the final match of the season,” Tasci said.

“This challenge only adds to our motivation. At this stage, we have nothing to lose, and we must approach it one game at a time. Every victory fuels our confidence for the next match,” he added.

As it stands, the Gentle Giants hold 21 points from a 6-3-4 record (win-draw-loss).

MIDFIELDER

Cebu FC will be without key midfielder Daniel Gadia, who is suspended for one match after accumulating two yellow cards. His absence is expected to impact the team’s midfield dynamics.

“Gadia has been a crucial part of the squad since the club’s early days, and his absence will undoubtedly affect the team’s tempo and chemistry,” Tasci acknowledged.

“However, we have capable players who are ready to step up. We hope that whoever fills his role will not only meet but exceed expectations.”

