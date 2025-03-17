Cebu transformed into a travel wonderland: 10th International Travel Fair officially opened

The sprawling Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel was once again transformed into a vibrant hub of wanderlust, as the 10th International Travel Fair (ITF) 2025 officially opened its doors on March 14th, 2025. Under the banner of “A Decade of Travel Inspirations,” this year’s fair promised an unparalleled journey through the world of travel, connecting enthusiasts with the industry’s leading brands and forging lasting connections.

This milestone edition of the ITF shattered previous records, boasting an impressive lineup of 100 exhibitors and nearly 200 booths. Attendees explored offerings from top airlines, renowned travel agencies, and premier tourism brands, making this the largest ITF to date. The grand opening ceremony, held within the elegant Pacific Grand Ballroom, drew a distinguished crowd of key stakeholders, industry leaders, and passionate travelers.

Stephanie Villahermosa, myEventology Partner and the driving force behind the ITF, warmly welcomed guests, acknowledging the collaborative spirit that had fueled the festival’s success over the past decade. “Today, we came together not just as guests and participants, but as a community, united by a shared purpose, a common goal, a spirit of togetherness, and our love to travel,” she declared, emphasizing the festival’s role in fostering a sense of community among travel enthusiasts. She encouraged attendees to fully immerse themselves in the experience, embracing the opportunities for learning, celebration, and inspiration.

The event also featured the presence of Cebu City Councilor and Chair of the Cebu City Tourism Commission, Hon. Jocelyn “Joy” Pesquera, who reaffirmed the city government’s unwavering support for the ITF and its commitment to elevating Cebu as a premier tourist destination. She urged attendees to embark on their own journeys of discovery, highlighting the potential for the next decade to inspire even greater travel adventures.

A highlight of the opening ceremony was the keynote address by Secretary Cristina Garcia-Frasco of the Department of Tourism. Celebrating the ITF’s 10th anniversary, Secretary Garcia-Frasco underscored the resilience of the Filipino people and the vital partnership between the government and the private sector in driving tourism growth. She highlighted the remarkable achievements of Philippine tourism in 2024, including record-breaking international visitor receipts and significant growth in both international and domestic tourism. Notably, she emphasized Cebu’s pivotal role in this success, citing the region’s surge in tourist arrivals and the recognition of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

“We truly appreciated all the hard work that you had put in and all the support that you had given our government to ensure that tourism not only recovers from the ravages of the difficulties that we had faced, but rather transforms into a destination not just for fun and adventure, but a destination to love, where we present to the world the strength of the Philippines from the lens of our culture, our heritage, our stories, and our people,” Secretary Garcia-Frasco passionately stated, expressing her gratitude to the ITF organizers and tourism stakeholders.

Attendees were invited to explore a treasure of exclusive travel deals, discounted flights, and personalized itineraries, catering to a diverse range of travel preferences, from family vacations to solo expeditions.

The International Travel Fair 2025 ran from March 14th to March 16th, 2025, at the Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, offering a comprehensive platform for travel enthusiasts to discover their next great adventure.