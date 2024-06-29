Liloan Tornadoes rule Cong. Duke Frasco Cup hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Liloan Tornadoes are the new hardcourt kings of the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup after clinching the coveted men’s basketball title on Friday, June 28, at the Carmen Sports Complex.

This was after the Tornadoes defeated Compostela Team Na May Puso, 84-77, in their much-awaited do-or-die Game 3 championship showdown.

Liloan bagged the P150,000 champion’s purse, while Compostela received P100,000. San Francisco had P75,000 for placing third, while Borbon netted P30,000 for placing fourth in the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup basketball tournament.

All-in-all, Liloan dominated both the men’s basketball and women’s volleyball tournaments of this annual sports event featuring the fifth district of Cebu’s towns and cities.

On Thursday, Liloan’s women’s volleyball team dethroned erstwhile champions, Catmon Mighty Bakers, in the finals, held at the gymnasium in Compostela town.

Liloan Tornadoes

In the championship game of the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup on Friday, Jefferson Angtud topscored Liloan with 19 points, while Kiert Barrita chipped in 15 points.

This year’s league “Most Valuable Player,” John Carlo Sabroso, added 14 points in their title-clinching victory.

Mauro Uemura of Compostela spoiled his 21-point outing as their team settled for second place.

Despite losing, Uemura along with teammates Neil Gorgonio who scored 11 markers and Paolo Gera who had nine points were included in the “Mythical Five” awardees of the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup.

It was Compostela’s second straight year to campaign in the finals. Still, they ended up at second place, while the last time Liloan played for the finals was two years ago against erstwhile champions, the Carmen Niños.

Liloan’s Uriel Avila and Barrita were also included in the “Mythical Five” list.

