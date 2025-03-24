₱500 Million worth of illegal LPG canisters seized in Cebu, thanks to RA 11592 championed by LPGMA Partylist

Cebu City – Authorities have successfully confiscated, secured and deactivated 60 million illegal LPG canisters worth an estimated ₱500 million in Cebu, marking a major victory in the enforcement of Republic Act No. 11592, also known as the LPG Industry Regulation Act.

This decisive action highlights the importance of the law, which was strongly advocated in Congress by LPGMA Partylist to protect consumers and ensure industry compliance.

The operation was carried out through the joint efforts of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), led by PMGen Nicolas U. Torre III, and the Police Regional Office 7 (PNP PRO7), under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan. Their coordinated efforts played a crucial role in securing the illegal LPG products and ensuring that those involved in unauthorized refilling and distribution face legal consequences.

The confiscated canisters, found to be unlicensed, illegally refilled, and non-compliant with safety standards, posed serious risks to public safety. The operation serves as a strong warning to illegal traders that violations of RA 11592 will not be tolerated.

Former LPGMA Partylist Representative Arnel Ty commended the authorities, particularly PMGen Torre and Brig. Gen. Maranan, for their swift and decisive action in enforcing the law.

“This is exactly why we fought hard for the passage of RA 11592—to put an end to illegal refilling activities that endanger lives and property. We thank PMGen Nicolas Torre III, Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, and their teams for their unwavering commitment to upholding the law and protecting consumers. LPGMA Partylist will continue to push for stringent enforcement measures to safeguard the public and support legitimate businesses in the LPG industry,” Rep. Ty stated.

RA 11592, which was enacted through LPGMA’s relentless efforts, regulates the entire LPG industry, ensuring that only authorized businesses operate and that all LPG products meet safety and quality standards. The law also imposes hefty penalties on violators, strengthening the government’s ability to crack down on illegal trade.

With this latest confiscation, LPGMA Partylist calls for stronger monitoring, stricter penalties, and heightened public awareness to completely eliminate illegal LPG activities across the country.

LPGMA remains steadfast in its mission to prioritize consumer welfare and industry integrity, ensuring that every Filipino has access to safe and reliable LPG.

