Eid al-Fitr in Cebu City: A prayer for Palestine and world peace

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For Palestine and world peace.

This year’s Eid al-Fitr in Cebu City is not only a time of celebration but an occasion for solemn reflection and prayer for the people of Palestine, who are enduring a devastating conflict.

As of April 8, the death toll in Gaza, as a result of the ongoing hostilities with Israel, has risen to 34,000.

The Eid this year also coincides with the grim realities of the Israel-Hamas war lasting for half a year already, which has led to the increased focus on advocacy, prayers, and charity for Palestinians in Gaza among many others.

In Cebu, the Muslim community from various towns in the province converged at Plaza Independencia on Wednesday, April 10, not just to mark the end of the fasting month but also to extend their heartfelt prayers and support to their brothers and sisters in Palestine.

Lawyer Abubacar Gunang, a Cebu-based Shari’a lawyer who participated in the gathering, expressed his hope that this year’s Eid al-Fitr would foster unity among Muslims worldwide. He encouraged them to support their brothers and sisters who are enduring hardships.

Gunang, who is also an officer of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), believes that the celebration of Eid al-Fitr could pave the way for global peace and the cessation of wars.

“We look forward that all Muslims all over the world will be united and likewise the whole world at peace, considering we have problems [we are facing] right now in Palestine. We look forward that this will end,” he said.

Gunang also aspires for the event to catalyze unity beyond the Muslim community and embrace all faiths in a collective pursuit of “world peace.”

Eid ‘l Fitr is an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the month when devout Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset. It means the feast, or festival, of breaking the fast.

This year, approximately 2,500 Muslims joined the celebration of Eid ‘l Fitr in Cebu City that started at 6:30 a.m. at Plaza Independencia along M.J. Cuenco Ave. and Legaspi Extension, in Barangay San Roque.

The celebration was led by guest Imam or religious leader Muhammad Khalil, a social media personality from Manila.

Following the prayer, all attendees partook in a communal meal which was given for free.

