Cebu FC shuts out Maharlika in commanding 3-0 win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants has officially returned to the winning column after delivering a dominant 3-0 bounce back win over Maharlika Taguig FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at their home ground, the Dynamic HERB-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

Senegalese striker Abou Sy starred in the encounter, earning ‘Man of the Match’ honors after netting a brace or two goals.

He opened the scoring in the first half to put the Gentle Giants ahead before sealing his double in the 61st minute to strengthen the Gentle Giants’ grip on the match.

READ: Cebu FC eyes crucial home win to climb back to Top 4 in PFL

It was a welcome return to form for Sy, who had endured a slow start to the season after emerging as one of Cebu FC’s top scorers last year.

“I am really happy because, for many games, I wasn’t able to score. Today, I finally got two goals. I worked hard for the team, and I’m very happy for all the players because we did a good job. I’m also thankful to the fans for their continuous support,” said Sy in the post-match interview.

READ: Cebu FC held to a stalemate by One Taguig in Laguna

GREAT STEP FORWARD

CFC head coach Glenn Ramos was equally delighted with the performance, having rushed back from Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, where he had guided the Cebu City Niños to twin championships in both high school and elementary football at the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet.

“I am very happy with the win. The players performed really well today. Our mission is to win our remaining matches, so they are giving more than a hundred percent. This is a great step forward as we prepare for the final four games of the season. I’m very proud of the Cebu Football Club,” said Ramos.

READ: Cebu FC endures back-to-back home defeats in ‘Visayas Clasico’

The victory was capped off by new signing of homegrown Leo Gabriel Maquiling, who found the back of the net just three minutes after replacing Jeremiah “JB” Borlongan in the 71st minute, adding gloss to an already dominant performance.

Despite the convincing win, Cebu FC remains in fifth place, staying level with Stallion Laguna FC at 24 points, both holding identical 7–3–4 win-draw-loss records. However, the Stallion retains the fourth spot with a superior goal difference of 15, just edging CFC, who holds a goal difference of 14.

The top four teams will qualify for the finals series, where they will battle for coveted spots in the AFC Champions League Two and the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup.

Cebu FC’s next fixture is set for Saturday, March 29, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP