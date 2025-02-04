Cesafi at 25: Recognizing the best athletes, coaches, and icons

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) is set to mark its 25th anniversary with a grand recognition of the finest athletes, coaches, and muses who have left a lasting legacy in the league.

The milestone event was officially announced during a press conference on Tuesday, February 4, by Cesafi Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr., alongside former commissioner and awards screening committee chairman Atty. Baldomero Estenzo, Cesafi president Atty. Paulino Yabao, and 25th anniversary committee head Mark Leo Chang.

As the highlight of its silver anniversary celebration, Cesafi will pay tribute to its top athletes from its inception to the present day. The recognition extends beyond basketball, and will include all 13 sporting events featured in the league, as well as outstanding coaches and former muses who have gained prominence in national or international pageants.

To qualify for nomination, athletes and coaches must have excelled in major leagues such as the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and Premier Volleyball League (PVL) or represented the country in prestigious international competitions, including the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, or the Olympics.

Cesafi has cemented its reputation as the premier collegiate athletic league outside Metro Manila, standing alongside the UAAP and NCAA in producing world-class athletes. Among its most celebrated alumni are PBA stars June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter, along with numerous other outstanding sports personalities.

AWARDING IN AUGUST

Tiukinhoy said the awarding ceremony is tentatively scheduled on August 22, a day before the official opening of Cesafi Season 25 at the Cebu Coliseum.

“We have formed a committee to meticulously screen deserving athletes based on their achievements after their Cesafi careers. The selection will be based on merit and supporting documents,” Tiukinhoy said.

Yabao mentioned that the recognition is a testament to the league’s unwavering commitment to excellence over the past 25 years.

“The screening process will be rigorous, and only the most deserving individuals will receive this recognition. We have full confidence in Atty. Estenzo’s leadership in ensuring a fair and thorough selection,” Yabao said.

RIGOROUS SCREENING

Estenzo admitted that the selection process will be a challenge, especially since some of the league’s historical records may already be difficult to verify due to the passing of key record-keepers.

However, the committee has devised a nomination system in coordination with Cesafi member schools to ensure that no deserving athlete or coach is overlooked.

“We established a nomination process based on the merits and achievements of each candidate. Ultimately, the decision lies with the board and the screening committee,” Estenzo explained.

Encouraging the Cebu sports community to participate, Estenzo stressed the importance of inclusivity in the selection process.

“I don’t want anyone deserving to be left out,” he said.

The deadline for the submission of nominations is set on May 31.

