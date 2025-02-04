Cesafi Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. hints at stepping down

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a surprising revelation, long-time Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy Jr. hinted at stepping down from his post as he searches for a suitable successor.

Speaking at Cesafi’s 25th-anniversary launch on Tuesday at the Citadines Hotel, Tiukinhoy—who has helmed the league for 24 years—disclosed that he has been contemplating a leadership transition for the past two years.

“To be honest, for the past two years, I’ve been looking for a transition—someone to replace me. There is a time for everything, including a time to be replaced,” Tiukinhoy admitted.

His statement came in response to a question about Cesafi’s growth over the years. Rather than reflecting on the league’s progress, he deflected the inquiry, explaining that it would be inappropriate for him to assess his own tenure.

“I shouldn’t answer that because I’ve been commissioner for 24 years. It wouldn’t be right for me to say that I did a good job—it’s better to let others decide that,” he remarked.

Tiukinhoy first served as co-commissioner alongside Cesafi pillar Atty. Baldomero Estenzo during the league’s formative years before taking full control a year later. Under his leadership, Cesafi has grown into Cebu’s premier collegiate sports league, producing top-tier athletes who have made their mark nationally and internationally.

However, his tenure has not been without criticism. Tiukinhoy acknowledged the backlash he has faced, particularly on social media, where calls for his resignation have surfaced.

“I’ve been bashed on social media—people say, ‘Tiukinhoy, resign! You’re too old!’ But that’s part of the job. You can’t control social media, but the focus remains on running an honest and competitive league that we can all be proud of,” he stated.

Despite hinting at a transition, Tiukinhoy remains committed to making Cesafi’s silver anniversary a landmark celebration. The league plans to honor its finest athletes, coaches, and past muses who have excelled on the national and international stage in a grand awards event this August.

