Talisay stabbing suspect surrenders, faces murder rap

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | October 30,2025 - 11:28 AM

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The man accused of fatally stabbing his 42-year-old former live-in partner in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, has surrendered to authorities after three days in hiding.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maila Maramag, officer-in-charge of the Talisay City Police Station, confirmed on Wednesday, October 29, that the suspect was in their custody and was set to face charges before the prosecutor’s office.

The suspect was identified as Eric Lucendo Conlu, a resident of Antipolo Jugan, Consolacion, Cebu, who turned himself in around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 28, in Mandaue City.

He was accompanied by his lawyers and two individuals—a police officer and a government employee—whom he personally trusted.

“Siya mismo ni-surrender. Naa siya’y trusted, naa siya’y kaila nga PNP officer and at the same time naa sad siya’y kaila nga government employee sa Mandaue. Didto siya ni-surrender. He was willing to be transferred to our jurisdiction. Mao to’ng gihatod pud siya dayon to face charges,” Maramag said.

(He was the one who surrendered. He has trusted people, he knows a PNP officer and at the same he also knows a government employee in Mandaue. He surrendered there. He was willing to be transferred to our jurisdiction. That is why he was brought here to face charges.)

The suspect is facing charges of homicide or murder, which will be determined upon the prosecutor’s evaluation.

The incident

Conlu was tagged as the prime suspect in the fatal stabbing of his 42-year-old former live-in partner, who was found lifeless at the veranda of her home in Sitio Quadra, Barangay Lagtang, in Talisay City on the morning of October 26.

According to police investigation, the victim and the suspect had a heated argument before the attack

A witness told investigators that Conlu tried multiple times to stab Padinas before striking her in the chest.

The suspect then fled immediately after the assault, leaving the victim’s body behind.

Police responded around 10:15 a.m. following a call from concerned residents.

When they arrived, Padinas was already lifeless, sustaining a fatal stab wound to her chest.

Jealousy as motive

Maramad said that they believed jealousy might have triggered the attack.

She said the suspect allegedly became enraged after hearing rumors that Padinas, from whom he had been separated for about a year, was seeing another man.

“Naa na siya’y previous nga attempt ang suspect before nga i-hurt niya ang victim pud kay during those times lang is nastop kay naa man ang family sa victim. The victim is actually living with her immediate family here in Talisay,” she said.

(The suspect had a previous attempt before to hurt the victim but during those times it was stopped because the victim was with her family. The victim is actually living with her immediate family here in Talisay.)

The couple had been in a long-term relationship and shared four children but had been living separately for the past year.

Surrender

Following his surrender, Conlu was turned over to the Talisay City Police Station where he remains detained while awaiting inquest proceedings.

Maramag further noted that both the suspect’s and victim’s families had been cooperating with police in the ongoing investigation.

