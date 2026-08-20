EXPLAINER: What is the ‘Robin Padilla law’

Senator Robin Padilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The so-called “Robin Padilla law” has come under renewed scrutiny after Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla called on Congress to repeal the measure and restore the non-bailable status of illegal possession of loose firearms.

But despite its popular name, the law was not authored by Sen. Robin Padilla.

The term refers to Republic Act (RA) No. 8294, a law approved in 1997 that amended Presidential Decree No. 1866, the martial law–era decree governing illegal possession, manufacture, sale, and acquisition of firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

Senate records identify the measure as Senate Bill No. 1148 and House Bill No. 8820, approved on June 6, 1997.

What did RA 8294 change?

Among its key provisions, RA 8294 reduced the penalties for illegal possession of certain firearms and made the offense subject to the rules on bail.

The law prescribed different penalties depending on the type of firearm. It also provided that if an unlicensed firearm was used in committing homicide or murder, its use would be treated as an aggravating circumstance.

Moreover, the measure expanded the definition of an “unlicensed firearm” to include firearms with expired licenses and the unauthorized use of a licensed firearm in the commission of a crime.

This is significant because under the Philippine Constitution and rules of criminal procedure, offenses punishable by penalties below the threshold for non-bailable offenses may generally be bailable as a matter of right.

Why is it being called the “Robin Padilla law”?

The nickname stems from Padilla’s own history with an illegal firearms case.

Padilla, the former actor, had previously been convicted of illegal possession of firearms.

The 1997 law’s changes to the penalties for firearms offenses affected his case, which is why the measure has become associated with his name.

READ: Robin Padilla surrenders guns, asks PNP to take care of his ‘girlfriends’

However, RA 8294 was enacted in 1997, about 25 years before Padilla became a senator.

It is, therefore, inaccurate to describe it as a law he authored or sponsored.

But the label gained renewed prominence this week after Remulla himself referred to it as the “Robin Padilla law” and blamed its treatment of loose firearms as bailable offenses for contributing to crime.

Why does Remulla want it repealed?

Remulla wants Congress to restore the tougher treatment of illegal possession of loose firearms by making the offense non-bailable.

His call came after a shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University that left two students dead and nine others injured.

Authorities said the firearm used in the incident belonged to the father of the alleged shooter, a Bureau of Customs officer.

The incident renewed concerns over unauthorized access to firearms, particularly guns legally owned by adults but obtained and used by other people.

READ: Tacloban shooting: Robin Padilla seeks amendment of Juvenile Justice Law

Is RA 8294 still the main firearms law?

No.

Congress later enacted Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, in 2013.

The law provides a more comprehensive framework for the registration, licensing, and regulation of firearms and defines a “loose firearm” to include unregistered firearms, firearms with altered serial numbers, stolen or lost firearms, and firearms possessed by someone other than the licensee, among others.

Thus, the current debate is not simply about reviving an old firearms law.

It focuses on whether Congress should change the treatment of illegal possession of loose firearms under the existing legal framework and make such offenses non-bailable.

Padilla himself has backed Remulla’s proposal to repeal what they call the “Robin Padilla law.”

He has also pointed to his own Senate Bill No. 2412, which seeks to impose penalties on firearm owners who negligently fail to secure their weapons when those firearms are subsequently used in crimes.

For now, any change would still require congressional action.

The controversy has placed the country’s firearms laws — and the responsibility of gun owners to secure their weapons — back at the center of the national debate./ ###

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