Balik Cebu for visitors

10:46 PM January 4th, 2017

By: Victor Anthony V. Silva, January 4th, 2017 10:46 PM
Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale with councilor Margot Osmeña, Balik Cebu chairman Tetta Baad and other VIPs during the launching of the Balik Cebu booth at Ayala Center Cebu. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)

ABOUT 500 balikbayans, mostly from the US, can expect a warm welcome in Cebu for the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog activities this month.

“Balikbayans look forward to the same thing every year. There are a lot of newcomers, but there are also repeaters,” Tetta Abad, Balik Cebu committee chairperson, said at yesterday’s unveiling of the Balik Cebu booth in Ayala Center Cebu.

Located beside the Ayala Center Cebu concierge near Paseo Marina, the Balik Cebu booth is where balikbayans can buy tickets for events lined up for January, including the Sinulog parade.

