Balik Cebu for visitors

ABOUT 500 balikbayans, mostly from the US, can expect a warm welcome in Cebu for the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog activities this month.

“Balikbayans look forward to the same thing every year. There are a lot of newcomers, but there are also repeaters,” Tetta Abad, Balik Cebu committee chairperson, said at yesterday’s unveiling of the Balik Cebu booth in Ayala Center Cebu.

Located beside the Ayala Center Cebu concierge near Paseo Marina, the Balik Cebu booth is where balikbayans can buy tickets for events lined up for January, including the Sinulog parade.